India-Nepal Relations Will Be Further Strengthened By The Bridge Being Built On The Kali River: CM Dhami

Pithoragarh (The Hawk): State Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami unveiled the foundation stone of 110 meter span double lane motor bridge being built on Kali river between India-Nepal nation at a cost of Rs 32 crore 98 lakh 40 thousand at Malla Charchhum in Dharchula region.

On this occasion, Chief Minister Shri Dhami said in his address that this bridge is a bridge of great importance. With the construction of this bridge, the movement between India and Nepal will be easy, trade and terrif and employment will certainly increase. He said that this bridge will be ready within a year. He instructed the officials of the Public Works Department, the executive engineer,that the construction of this bridge should be done expeditiously with quality. He said that the quality of the bridge would not be compromised in any way. The Chief Minister said that I feel very happy on the foundation stone laying of this bridge. Further dhami points that by being born on the banks of the Kali river, I have had the privilege of growing up, the approval of the bridge being built on that river has also been done by my own hands. Chief Minister Shri Dhami said that with the construction of this bridge, the relationship between India and the Nepal will strengthen further. Dhami said that work is being done by us to take forward the schemes under the leadership of the Prime Minister. Work is being done for the development of marginal villages. Work is being done for road connectivity, telecom connectivity. Surely the coming decade will belong to the state of Uttarakhand.He said that every effort would be made to rehabilitate the disaster affected people of the district. This will be the second motor bridge after Tanakpur in the state of Uttarakhand on the Indo-Nepal border. All types of vehicles, small and big, can run on this bridge. With the construction of this bridge, trade relations between India and Nepal will get a boost. Local people will get the facility of transportation. Regional MLA Harish Singh Dhami, Block Head BJP Dharchula Dhan Singh Dhami, Municipality President Dharchula Rajeshwari Devi, District Magistrate Dr. Ashish Chauhan, SP Lokeshwar Singh, SC PWD AK Kandpal etc. were present on this occasion.