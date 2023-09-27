    Menu
    India may import cheetahs from northern Africa, say officials

    Nidhi Khurana
    September27/ 2023
    Last Updated:

    New Delhi: After hearing reports that large cats in Namibia and South Africa had grown a winter coat to survive the Indian summer, the government is considering importing cheetahs from northern Africa, officials said on Wednesday.

    Some cheetahs reportedly developed winter coats during the Indian summer and monsoon in preparation for the African winter (June–September) during the first year of handling cheetahs in India, which presented a big issue.

    A senior forest official stated that even African specialists were caught off guard by this.—Inputs from Agencies

