India logs 5,676 new Covid case

New Delhi News: India reported 5,676 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours, and the active caseload stood at 37,093, said the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday.

On Monday, India reported 5,880 Covid cases and the active caseload was 35,199.

The daily positivity rate was at 2.88 per cent and the weekly positivity rate was 3.81 per cent).

The total tests conducted so far were 92.30 crore, including 1,96,796 tests done in the last 24 hours.

A total of 220.66 crore vaccine doses, including 95.21 crore second dose and 22.87 crore precaution dose, have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

The active cases stand at 0.08 per cent and recovery rate currently is 98.73 per cent.

There are 3,761 recoveries in the last 24 hours increasing the total recoveries to 4,42,00,079. IANS