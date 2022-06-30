India, Japan Hold Talks To Strengthen Cybersecurity

New Delhi: India and Japan discussed cybersecurity cooperation during the fourth India-Japan Cyber Dialogue on Thursday. The two sides discussed the important areas of bilateral cyber cooperation and reviewed the progress made thusfar in the areas of cybersecurity and Information and Communication Technologies (ICTs), including 5G. The Indian Delegation was led by Muanpuii Saiawi, Joint Secretary, Cyber Diplomacy Division of Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), while the Japanese delegation was led by Yutaka Arima, Ambassador in-charge of Cyber Policy, Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA). The Indian delegation consisted of senior officials from the MEA, Ministry of Home Affairs, Ministry of Defence, National Security Council Secretariat, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Department of Telecommunication, Indian Computer Emergency Response Team and National Critical Information Infrastructure Protection Centre. The Japanese delegation included senior officials from the National Centre of Incident Readiness and Strategy for Cybersecurity (NISC), Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communication, Ministry of Defence, Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry and MoFA. Both sides agreed to hold the next India-Japan Cyber Dialogue in 2023. —IANS