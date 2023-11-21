India International Trade Fair 2023: Cultural events lined up to celebrate Assam Day on Wednesday

Assam's Vibrant Culture Takes Center Stage: Join the Celebration of Assam Day at IITF 2023, Showcasing Rich Heritage and Government Initiatives.

New Delhi [India]: Assam Day will be celebrated here on Wednesday at the ongoing 42nd India International Trade Fair (IITF) 2023 at the Pragati Maidan. Assam's Minister for Industries and Commerce, Public Enterprises and Cultural Affairs, Bimal Borah, will be the chief guest at the function.



Various programmes have been lined up to showcase the rich cultural heritage and diversity of Assam to be held at one of the amphitheatres.

Satriya dance, Jhumur dance, Hajong, Bihu dance and music shows by renowned artists Bhrigu Kashyap and Ridip Rankit are some of the attractions at the Assam Day celebrations.

An Assam Pavilion was also being set up at the fair venue, showcasing the state's rich culture and its offerings. It was inaugurated by the Additional Chief Secretary, Industries and Commerce, Government of Assam Ravi Kota on November 14.

Various initiatives of the government of Assam including One District One Product, GI products -- Assam Lemon, Gamusa, Muga silk etc -- along with traditional dresses of Assam, Ease of Doing Business, Assam Start-Up, are being promoted. The Assam Pavilion houses five numbers of government departments or PSUs, 32 MSME units, and two start-ups.



The theme of this year's India International Trade Fair is 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam - United by Trade'. The two-week-long fair will come to a close on November 27.

—ANI