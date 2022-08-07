India clinches 14 medals including 4 Gold, 3 Silver & 7 Bronze on day 9 of CWG 2022

New Delhi (The Hawk): India won 14 more medals including four gold, three silver and seven bronze on day 9 of the Commonwealth Games 2022. Vinesh Phogat, Ravi Dahiya and Naveen in wrestling and Bhavina Patel in para table tennis won gold medals. Priyanka Goswami and Avinash Sable in athletics and men's lawn bowls team (men's fours) clinched silver medal. Pooja Gehlot, Pooja Sihag and Deepak Nehra in wrestling, Jaismine Lamboria, Rohit Tokas and Mohammad Hussamuddin in boxing and Sonalben Manubhai Patel in para table tennis won bronze medal. India’s medal tally reaches 40 with 13 gold, 11 silver and 16 bronze medals. President Smt. Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, Union Sports Minister Shri Anurag Thakur and Indians from all corner of the country congratulated medal winners for their achievements.

President Smt. Droupadi Murmu congratulated the medal winners. President congratulated Priyanka and tweeted, “Congratulations to Priyanka Goswami for winning silver in racewalking at Commonwealth Games. Becoming the first Indian woman to win a medal in race walking you have opened a new chapter of achievements. Your feat will inspire millions, especially our girls.”

In another tweet President said, “Congratulations to Avinash Sable for winning silver at #Steeplechase in #CommonwealthGames. You have been consistently raising your level of performance which is an inspiring aspect of your success. My best wishes to you for your future endeavours.”

Congratulating Bhavina President tweeted, “Tokyo Paralympics 2020 silver medallist, Bhavina Patel has made India proud again. Congratulations Bhavina for winning gold in Para Table Tennis at #CommonwealthGames. You epitomise the triumph of spirit over obstacles. People should draw inspiration from your example.”

In another tweet President said, “Congratulations to Rohit Tokas for winning bronze in boxing at #CommonwealthGames. You held your ground in a close bout, showing your firmness of resolve and fortitude. It is a praiseworthy performance from you.”

Wishing Sonalben President tweeted, “Congratulations to Sonalben Patel for winning bronze in Para Table Tennis at #CommonwealthGames. Sportspersons like you inspire people into believing that no physical limitations can subdue the indomitable spirit to excel. You are a source of inspiration for everyone.”

President also tweeted, “Congratulations to Deepak Nehra for winning bronze in wrestling at #CommonwealthGames. You have achieved high level of excellence at a very young age. Based on your promising debut, India looks forward to many glorious feats from you.”

Congratulating Mohammed Hussamuddin for winning bronze in boxing at Commonwealth Games President tweeted, “Your second consecutive CWG medal demonstrates your consistency & dedication. Your success will inspire many youngsters.”

Congratulating Pooja Sihag for winning bronze in wrestling at Commonwealth Games President tweeted, “You overcame odds to reach this level of international sporting excellence. Your grit and determination should inspire millions, including women.”

Congratulating Naveen President tweeted, “Heartiest congratulations to the very young and immensely talented Naveen for winning gold medal in wrestling at #CWG2022. This young man embodies a bold new India earning for itself a larger share of global glory. Well done, Naveen! You have miles to go and earn many accolades.”

Congratulating Vinesh President tweeted, “Heartiest congratulations & highest appreciation for Vinesh Phogat. She creates history by winning third consecutive gold in wrestling at #CWG2022.Vinesh enters Hall of Fame among all time wrestling greats with this victory. She is an icon inspiring millions, specially girls.”

Congratulating Ravi President tweeted, “Heartiest congratulations for an exceptional performance by Ravi Kumar Dahiya in winning the gold medal in wrestling #CommonwealthGames. Your commanding display and historic win shall be etched in the memory of sports lovers. You have brought glory to India. Keep it up.”

Wishing Pooja Gehlot President tweeted, “Heartiest congratulations to Pooja Gehlot for winning bronze medal in #CommonwealthGames. You have overcome major problems to excel at international competitive sports. Our youth, especially girls should seek inspiration from you.”

In another tweet President tweeted, “Congratulations to young boxer Jaismine Lamboria for winning bronze in her debut #CommonwealthGames. Your valiant fight and resilience have made India proud and are inspirational for our youth, specially the girls.”

Wishing lawn bowls team President tweeted, “Congratulations to Team India -Sunil Bahadur, Navneet Singh, Chandan Kumar Singh & Dinesh Kumar for winning silver in lawn bowls at #CWG2022. Along with the special performance by women's team, your excellent teamwork & success have opened new horizons for our young players.”

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi also congratulated all the medal winners. Congratulating Bhavina PM said in a tweet, “The remarkable @BhavinaOfficial gives us one more occasion to be proud! She wins the prestigious Gold medal in Para Table Tennis, her first CWG medal. I hope her achievements motivate India's youth to pursue Table Tennis. I wish Bhavina the very best for her upcoming endeavours.”

Congratulating Sonal PM tweeted, “When talent, temperament and tenacity combine, nothing is impossible. Sonal Patel has shown this in letter and spirit by winning a Bronze medal in Para Table Tennis. Congratulations to her. I pray that she continues to distinguish herself in the coming times. #Cheer4India”

Mohammad Hussamuddin is an excellent boxer who has succeeded in many sporting events. Powered by wonderful techniques and a spirit of resilience, this bright athlete wins a Bronze medal in the Men's 57kg event at Birmingham. Congrats to him. I wish him the very best.

Elated by the accomplishment of Rohit Tokas. I congratulate him on winning the Bronze medal in Boxing. His hardwork and perseverance have given great results. I hope he attains even more success in the coming times.

Pooja Sihag has made a mark for herself as a talented wrestler. She has overcome many challenges thanks to her never say die attitude. She has won a Bronze at the CWG 2022. Congratulations to her. I am confident she will keep making India proud in the times to come.

Another wrestler, another laurel for India! Glad that Deepak Nehra has won the Bronze medal in the CWG22 Freestyle Wrestling event. Deepak has displayed remarkable grit and commitment. My best wishes to him for his upcoming endeavours.

Congratulating Vinesh PM tweeted, “Today’s Gold medal won by @Phogat_Vinesh is very special. She is one of India’s most distinguished athletes and this is her third consecutive Gold in CWG. She personifies excellence and remarkable commitment to sports. Congratulations to her.”

Wishing Ravi PM tweeted, “He played like a champion and brings immense pride for our nation. Congratulations to the phenomenal @ravidahiya60 for winning a Gold at the Birmingham CWG. His success proves that no dream is too big if one is passionate and dedicated. #Cheer4India”

In another tweet PM said, “Congratulations to Pooja Gehlot on winning a Bronze medal in wrestling. She bravely fought throughout and demonstrated exceptional technical superiority through the games. All the best to her for her upcoming endeavours.”

Congratulating Jaismine PM tweeted, “Indian athletes at the CWG are excelling in different sports. Glad that Jaismine Lamboria has won a Bronze medal in Boxing. Her sporting success augurs well for the future of Indian boxing. May she keep attaining glory in the coming years.”

In another tweet Pm said, “Proud of Sunil Bahadur, Navneet Singh, Chandan Kumar Singh and Dinesh Kumar, who have won a Silver medal in Lawn Bowls. Their teamwork and tenacity are admirable. Best wishes to them for their future endeavours.”

More glory thanks to our wrestlers. Congratulations to Naveen Kumar for winning a Gold medal. His remarkable confidence and excellent technique have been on full display. Best wishes for his upcoming endeavours. #Cheer4India

Congratulating Priyanka, PM tweeted, “Congratulations to our national race walking champion Priyanka Goswami for winning the coveted Silver medal. By this medal, she has inspired many youngsters in India to take up this sport. May she keep scaling new heights of success in the times to come. #Cheer4India”

Union Minister Shri Anurag Thakur congratulated and wished all the medal winners. Shri Thakur tweeted; “What a steady rise to the top Ravi Dahiya! A Olympic silver last year topped with a CWG Gold in 2022, you are truly on a roll. Today's game where you picked up 8 points in just one go is proof of your superiority on the world stage. You make us proud!!”

Congratulating Vinesh Phogat Shri Thakur tweeted, “It's a hattrick!! Vinesh Phogat wins Gold for the third consecutive time at CWG. This is the first ever time an Indian woman athlete has bagged three consecutive gold medals in CWG. This is a historic day for India. I wish you on behalf of the entire nation.”

In another tweet Shri Thakur said, “Naveen's win personifies the spirit of #NewIndia. A debutant at CWG, 19-year-old Naveen fought his way through the competition to bag yet another Gold for India. His aggressive play in the finals marks the emergence of yet another star in Indian wrestling!”

Congratulating Pooja Sihag Sports Minister tweeted, “Congratulations Pooja Sihag on your first medal win at #CWG2022. The ease with which you picked up a 11-0 win to bag a bronze is indeed commendable. You've faced several personal setbacks recently, but today you fought back with the grit of a champion and made the nation proud! “

In another tweet Shri Thakur said, “Win rate: 100 per cent!! Deepak Nehra bags the 12th medal in wrestling for India. Congratulations Deepak on bagging a bronze in your first CWG. With this, India has won a medal in every wrestling category at #CWG2022. Here's a big round of applause for the entire contingent!!”

Congratulating Tokyo Paralympics Medalist Bhavina Patel, Shri Thakur tweeted, “Another 🥇 for India !! Tokyo Paralympic Silver medalist Bhavina Patel proves yet again that she's a class apart, as she bags India's only gold in Para TT at #CWG2022 in a game of superlative skill. A TOPS athlete, her consistent performances have been her hallmark.”

Congratulating Sonal Patel Shri Thakur tweeted, “It's a straight set win for Sonal Patel as she bags her first CWG medal. She has consistently won laurels for the country and with this bronze medal win she consolidates her place as one of India's leading Para TT players. Well done!!”

Congratulating Jaismine Sports Minister tweeted, “So proud of our Indian athletes who are participating for the first time in CWG and bagging medals. Congratulations to Jaismine for winning a bronze for India in boxing on her maiden CWG participation and adding to the overall tally.”

In another tweet Shri Thakur added, “She was volleyball player but the Phogat sisters inspired her to take up wrestling. A decision that has led Pooja Gehlot to excel in the sport. Congratulations to her on her bronze medal winner at #CWG2022. This is the beginning of many successes!”

Congratulating lawn bowls team Shri Thakur tweeted, “Elated to see India winning medals in so many disciplines for the first time in CWG2022. While the women's lawn bowls team has led the way, the men's team has backed them up with a silver!! Congratulations Sunil Bahadur, Navneet Singh, Chandan Kumar Singh and Dinesh Kumar.”

In a tweet Sport Minister said, “What an amazing race Avinash Sable! Clinching a silver in Steeplechase at #CWG2022 with a personal best timing and a national record is a matter of pride! We watched your amazing triumph and held our breath till the finish line! Congratulations!”

﻿Congratulating Priyanka Shri Thakur tweeted, “India's wins at the Race Walking World Championships earlier this year is still fresh in the memory and with her maiden medal in CWG, Priyanka Goswami has strengthened India's presence in the discipline. Congratulations Priyanka!”