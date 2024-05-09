It was tough game but...: Real manager Ancelotti on beating Bayern to make place in UCL Final

Carlo Ancelotti praises the magical atmosphere and the resilience of his team, setting the stage for a monumental final against Borussia Dortmund at Wembley.

Madrid [Spain]: Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti opened up on his side's clash against Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League (UCL) semi-final match and said it was a tough game but they had control.

The Los Blancos dominated the game from the very first minute of the second leg at the Santiago Bernabeu. However, they failed to score in the first half and the first half ended with 0-0. Soon after the second half started, Vinicius Jr made fiery runs on the left flank and came close to making the first breakthrough of the match. But Bayern Munich was successful in taking a lead in the game from a counterattack. Alphonso Davies scored the goal for the German club in the 68th minute.

After conceding the goal, the Whites were dangerous in the game as they kept putting pressure on Bayern's defence, but were unable to score as the German goalkeeper Manuel Neur stood still under the goalpost. In the dying minutes of the match when all the Real Madrid fans lost hope then Joselu prevailed as a hero as he scored a brace in the 88th and 91st minutes to power Real Madrid to the final of the UCL, which will be played at the iconic Wembley Stadium in London.

While speaking at the post-match press conference, Ancelotti said the Los Blancos players didn't their heads after conceding a goal.

"It's happened again. Something that has happened time after time, which is inexplicable, has happened again. A set of fans who drive us, a stadium that supports us, a stunning atmosphere and a group of players who believe. It's magical. We played well, I think it was a tough game but we had control, we didn't lose our heads when they scored and we got back into it," Ancelotti was quoted by Real Madrid's website as saying.



He added it's hard to explain the feeling after qualifying for the final of the UCL. The Italian coach the Real Madrid fans for making the difference at the Santiago Bernabeu,

"It's hard to explain. Impossible to explain. It's the magic of this club in this competition, at this stadium and with these fans. It's special. When you pull on this jersey, you feel something special. The fans made the difference tonight, like they have in the past. It almost feels like a habit to do this at this magnificent stadium in front of these magnificent fans. We're delighted to be able to play at this stadium with our fans," he added.



Real Madrid will take on Borussia Dortmund in the final match of the UCL on June 1.

—ANI