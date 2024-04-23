Irfan Pathan names his Top-3 for India in upcoming T20 World Cup

Irfan Pathan endorses Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Virat Kohli for India's top batting slots in the T20 World Cup 2024. Highlighting Kohli's impressive strike rate, Pathan's picks stir excitement as the tournament nears.

New Delhi: Former all-rounder Irfan Pathan picked Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Virat Kohli as his preferred top three for the Indian team in the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024 which is slated to begin on June 1 in the US and the West Indies.

Taking to his official X handle, the former left-armer backed Rohit as the skipper and the opener for the Men in Blue in the marquee event, while also naming Jaiswal as his preferred opening partner.

A part of the commentary panel in the ongoing IPL season, Irfan also endorsed stalwart batter Kohli for the third spot, pointing to his strike rate of 150.39 strike rate in the ongoing edition of the tournament, which, he said, was mote than the career IPL strike rate of former explosive West Indian batter Chris Gayle.

"Now that World Cup is nearing. My top 3 for team India. 1) Rohit Sharma (in form as well as captain) 2) Yashasvi Jaiswal (been saying that he should be there even before his 100 purely cos he was performing well for team India before the ipl) 3) Virat Kohli. (Shouldn't be any question regarding his place or strike rate. His strike rate at the T20I is 138 + Better than Chris Gayle+ 51 avg. N his ipl strike rate this season is 150)," Irfan posted from his X handle.

Kohli has been a crucial cog in the wheel of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), which has struggled for consistency and wins this season.

Despite the RCB registering just one win in eight games, Kohli stood out with his fiery form in the opening slot.



He has, so far, struck 379 runs in eight matches at an average of 63.17, with 113* as his highest score in the ongoing season. However, the sizzling century by the orange-cap holder came in a losing cause against Rajasthan Royals at the Sawai Mansingh Indoor Stadium, Jaipur.

On the other hand, consistency has been the key to Rohit's success in the ongoing season. He has been hitting the 40-run mark consistently for Mumbai Indians in the opening slot throughout the season.

He is the fifth-highest run-getter in the 17th edition of the IPL, with 303 runs against his name at an average of 43.29, with 105* as his highest score of the season against the Chennai Super Kings.



Before he found form with a typically swashbuckling unbeaten 104 against the Mumbai Indians on Monday, 22-year-old Jaiswal had aggregated just 121 runs in seven matches at an average of 17.28. However, his standout inning on Monday lifted his strike rate in the ongoing IPL season to 32.14.

India will open their T20 World Cup campaign against Ireland on June 5 at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York.

