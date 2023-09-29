India-Canada issue discussed with Blinken & both sides came out 'better informed': Jaishankar

Washington: On Friday, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said that he and Secretary of State Tony Blinken had discussed Canadian allegations surrounding the death of a Khalistani separatist the day before, and that both delegations had emerged "better informed" as a result of the conversation.

When asked if he had discussed the Canadian claims with Blinken during their meeting at the State Department's Foggy Bottom headquarters, Jaishankar responded, "Yes, I did," during his visit at the prestigious Hudson Institute think-tank.

The Americans offered their perspectives on the situation, and he briefed them on India's main worries. The two of us, I hope, are better informed for the experience," Jaishankar added.—Inputs from Agencies