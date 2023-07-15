India became a space technology's global player through the Chandrayaan missions: Jitendra Singh

Chennai: Union Minister of State for Science and Technology, Atomic Energy, and Space Jitendra Singh stated on Saturday that countries that have studied the Moon up to this point could not receive those data that were procured through Chandrayaan missions.

According to him, India is now a world leader in space technology because to the Chandrayaan mission carried out by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

On July 14, ISRO successfully launched the third iteration of its Moon exploration plan from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, with the intention of performing a soft landing on the Moon's as-yet-unvisited South Pole.

"Although we began our space journey much later than the other countries, those who landed before us could not procure those findings which were obtained by Chandrayaan (missions)," Singh remarked.

He told reporters that the Chandrayaan-3 mission would continue those trials, which raise the prospect of human settlements on the Moon in the far future.

Singh, who saw the successful launch of the Chandrayaan-3 mission on July 14 from Sriharikota, some 135 kilometres from Chennai, said that India would profit on numerous fronts from the results of the Moon mission.

In terms of space technology and the space industry, "it" (Chandrayaan-3) "has placed India as the leading global player," he remarked.

The idea for the Chandrayaan mission originated at the heart of government, and on August 15, 2003, it was publicly announced by the late Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

While the simpler Chandrayaan-1 mission was launched in October 2008, the more complicated Chandrayaan-2 mission, which carried an orbiter, lander (Vikram), and rover (Pragyan), was designed to investigate the Moon's uncharted South Pole. A soft landing on the Moon's surface was planned for the mission, but before it could begin, scientists lost contact with the lander.—Inputs from Agencies