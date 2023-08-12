India beat Malaysia 4-3 to win Asian Champions Trophy for fourth time

Chennai: India won the Asian Champions Trophy hockey competition for the fourth time on Saturday with a hard-fought 4-3 victory over Malaysia in the final.

The Indians struggled to contain Malaysia's aggressive play in the opening half.

In the ninth minute, India scored the first PC when Jugraj scored with a powerful flick to the right of the Malaysian custodian.

After a slow beginning, the Indians found their rhythm and played full-press hockey for the rest of the contest.

In spite of this, Malaysia kept pushing the envelope and challenging India's defences. In the 14th minute, their hard work paid off as Abu Kamal Azari scored off an assist from Azuan Hasan on the right wing.

India had two penalty corners in the opening seconds of the first quarter but failed to capitalise on each opportunity.

With their second-quarter momentum intact, Malaysia earned two penalty corners in the 18th minute, the second of which was converted by Razie Rahim thanks to a deflection off the stick of rusher Amit Rohidas.

Malaysia was awarded a penalty corner in the 23rd minute after Jugraj committed an unnecessary stick check, but their shot missed the goal.

At the 28-minute mark, Malaysia was awarded another penalty corner, and this time Muhamad Aminudin made no mistakes in putting his team up 3-1.

In the 43rd minute, Malaysia was awarded another penalty corner, but India's defence held firm.

Within a minute, the Indians had tied the game at three apiece with two quick goals.

India's captain Harmanpreet Singh tied the game 3-3 with a penalty shot in the 45th minute, and seconds later, Gurjant Singh tied it up from the pitch.

Six minutes before the final horn, India earned a penalty corner, but the opposing custodian blocked Harmanpreet's flick.

India maintained their offensive assault and got another penalty corner shortly, but Harmanpreet's shot missed the post.

Mandeep Singh fed Akashdeep Singh, who scored the game-winning goal with a slap stick from the top of the 'D' for India.—Inputs from Agencies