New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated on Tuesday that India is at a turning point and has the strength to define the new international order developing in the aftermath of the Covid epidemic, promising a prosperous "New India" in the next five years.

On the occasion of the 77th anniversary of independence, the Prime Minister delivered an address to the nation in which he implored his fellow citizens not to waste the opportunity to realise the country's potential.

Those "three factors" (demography, democracy, and diversity) have the "Triveni" (potential) to "make every dream of India come true," he remarked.

The Prime Minister claimed that analysts everywhere now consider India to be unbeatable.

A new geopolitical equation is rapidly taking shape following COVID-19, much like a new world order did after World War II. The influence of India's 140 million,000,000 people on the world is clear to me. You've reached a tipping point," he told me. The Prime Minister spoke for about 90 minutes, during which time he discussed the many steps his government has done over the past decade to improve the lives of the country's most vulnerable citizens. The violence in the northeastern state of Manipur was one of the cases he addressed, and he did say that things were looking up there.

The Prime Minister made this claim in 2014, his tenth consecutive Independence Day speech and his last before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

India's period of unpredictability has ended. We had the world's tenth-largest economy in 2014. Today, thanks to the labour of 140 crore people, we have the world's fifth-largest economy...This did not occur for no reason at all. We sealed the country's leaky economic dam and banished the demon of corruption, he boasted. Noting that 'Nation First' was the foundation of his government's policies, Modi said that the strength to carry out changes came from the people who elected him in 2014 and 2019. Modi added that India is an integral part of the global supply chain and that he was certain that India's successes had ensured global peace and security.

There are no longer any doubts or second thoughts about our ability to trust one another, either on our part or from the outside world. The onus of proof now rests with us. The Prime Minister urged that we seize the moment. Over 2,000 people, including ministers, diplomats, members of the US Congressional delegation, 400 sarpanches from the vibrant villages programme, 50 nurses and their families from across India, and 50 exceptional school teachers, attended the Independence Day celebration at the Red Fort.

He went on to say that his policies of reform, performance, and transformation are changing the country, and that tier-2 city youth are having an equal impact on India's success as those in Delhi, Mumbai, and Chennai. Saying, "My message to the youth is -- there is no dearth of opportunities, this country is ready to give you as many opportunities as you want," he emphasised that "there is no dearth of opportunities." He remarked that he had no doubt that India's skills and possibilities would soon exceed previously established benchmarks of trust. Now that India has the chance to host the G20 Summit, he says, it is clear that the world has taken notice of the country's variety and the abilities of its common people during the past year.

He also called for an end to corruption, favouritism, and appeasement so that the country could go forward. Corruption has had a significant impact on India's capacity, and it is a lifelong commitment for Modi to continue his fight against it.—Inputs from Agencies