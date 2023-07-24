India and Maldives strongly condemn terrorism

Male: On Monday, India and the Maldives reaffirmed counter-terrorism cooperation as a crucial part of sustaining security in the strategically significant Indian Ocean Region, and they issued a strong condemnation of terrorism in all its manifestations, including cross-border terrorism.

On Monday, the Maldives Immigration Department and the Indian Bureau of Immigration signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to cooperate on immigration concerns.

According to a news release from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the second meeting of the Joint Working Group on Counter-Terrorism, Countering Violent Extremism, and De-Radicalization was held in a cooperative and positive environment.—Inputs from Agencies