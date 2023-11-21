India advocates for sovereign,independent state of palestine at UN, opposes violence

India Advocates for Peace: UN Address Highlights Support for a Sovereign Palestine, Humanitarian Aid, and Multilateral Efforts in the Wake of the Israel-Palestine Conflict.

New York [US]: India advocates for the resumption of direct negotiations towards establishing a sovereign, independent and viable state of Palestine living within secure and recognised borders side by side at peace with Israel, India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Ruchira Kamboj said at the United Nations General Assembly.

Speaking at the United Nations General Assembly informal discussions on the humanitarian situation in Palestine on Monday, Kamboj said, "India's consistent position of achieving a just, peaceful and lasting solution to the Israel-Palestine issue. India has always advocated the resumption of direct negotiations towards establishing a sovereign, independent and viable state of Palestine living within secure and recognised borders side by side at peace with Israel."

Kamboj, welcoming the international efforts to ensure further de-escalation of the conflict, also affirmed that India opposes terrorism in all its forms and manifestations and is clearly against violence.

She said, "India welcomes all efforts by the international community that strive towards a de-escalation of the conflict and enables the delivery of urgent humanitarian assistance to the people of Palestine."

She added, "The message from our leaders has been clear and consistent - we are firmly opposed to terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, clearly against violence and are on the side of adherence to international humanitarian law and ensuring that further escalation is prevented, humanitarian aid delivery continues, all hostages are released unconditionally and all parties work towards an early restoration of peace and stability. Towards this, we also welcome efforts for humanitarian pauses."

Kamboj highlighted that India has already delivered 70 tonnes of disaster relief materials, including medicines and medical supplies, to the people of Palestine.

She stated, "We are also firm in our commitment to provide humanitarian aid to the people of Palestine and have already delivered 70 tonnes of disaster relief materials including 17 tonnes of medicines and medical supplies in two tranches and our humanitarian support continues. Similarly, India continues to play an active role as Member of the Advisory Commission of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA)."

Israel announced war against Hamas after it launched attack on Israel on October 7 and killed about 1,200 people, mostly civilians, with around 240 people taken hostage, according to Israeli officials.

Meanwhile, amid the ongoing situation in Gaza, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa will host the BRICS groups of nations to convene a virtual BRICS Extraordinary Joint Meeting on Monday, the South African President Office said.



In a major development, United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres will also participate in the virtual meeting.

As per the press statement, in the meeting, the South African President will deliver an opening speech, followed by speeches from invited states and members on the current humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

Later in the meeting, a joint statement on the situation in the Middle East with particular reference to Gaza will be adopted.

Leaders of BRICS countries, Brazil, Russia, India and China--will join the virtual Extraordinary Meeting with invited BRICS leaders of Saudi Arabia, Argentina, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran and the United Arab Emirates, said the press statement.

—ANI