India's relations with Russia 'steady', says Jaishankar

Washington: India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Friday that while relationships between Moscow and the West have "broken up," India and Russia have a "steady" relationship despite this.

When asked about India's ties to Russia in the midst of the continuing conflict in Ukraine, Jaishankar made this remark at an appearance at the illustrious Hudson Institute think-tank.

Although the minister claimed that the last seventy years had seen extreme upheaval in every major international relationship, he did highlight the relative stability of ties between New Delhi and Moscow.—Inputs from Agencies