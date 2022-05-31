Inauguration Of STUTI Training Program At PU

Chandigarh (The Hawk): The 7 days hands-on-Training Program on R & D equipment “Material Processing & Advanced Functional Material Characterization Techniques” is commenced from 30th May-05th June 2022 at the Department of Physics and Central Research Facility Centre (CRFC), NIT Srinagar under Synergistic Training program Utilizing the Scientific and Technological Infrastructure’ (STUTI) program in association with Sophisticated Analytical Instrumentation Laboratory (SAIF), Panjab University, Chandigarh.

The Scheme STUTI is supported by the Department of Science and Technology, Government of India is intended to build human resources and its knowledge capacity through open access to S&T Infrastructure. It envisions hands-on training and sensitization of the state-of-art instruments in various institutes/departments having availed projects under FIST/PURSE/CURIE/SAIF/ SATHI schemes.

The training program was commenced and inaugurated by Worthy Chief Guest Prof. Rakesh Sehgal, honorable director, NIT Srinagar and Guest of Honor Prof. M.F. Wani, Dean R&C, Prof. S. K. Bukhari, Honorable Registrar, NIT Srinagar, and Prof. R. G. Sonkwade, Director SAIF, Shivaji University, Kolhapur.

Dr. M. A. Shah, Head of the Department of Physics gave cordial welcome to the Chief Guest, Guest of Honour and all the participants of the program. Dr. Vijay Kumar, coordinator, training program highlighted the key points of the STUTI training program, its schedule and emphasized on the importance of the training program. He mentioned that total 30 participants from 11 different institutes/universities have participated in this training program representing 8 States/UTs.

Prof. Ganga Ram Chaudhary, Coordinator of the STUTI Program-PMU & Director, SAIF, PU, Chandigarh emphasized the goals and visions of the STUTI scheme to the participants. The training manual of the STUTI program was released by the honorable Chief Guest and other dignitaries in the presence of all the participants. Prof. Yogendra Kumar Mishra from University of Southern Denmark was also present on dais to grace this occasion. He addressed the participants and highlighted the importance of Hands-on-training in enhancing the technical skills.

Prof. Rakesh Sehgal welcomed the participants and highly appreciated the efforts of the organizing committee members of the training program for the commencement of such a wonderful event. Prof. Seemin Rubab presented the vote of thanks to the dignitaries and wished good luck to all the participants for the training program.

The event was also graced by the presence of Dr. Rajeev Kumar, assistant professor at Department of Environment studies, Panjab University, Chandigarh and Dr. Sandeep Kumar, Associate professor, Department of Bio and Nano Technology, Guru Jambheshwar University (GJUS&T), Hisar.

Many eminent resource persons are invited for delivering lectures during the 7 days training program to impart participants with the basic knowledge and skills. Participants will be imparted hands-on-training on several instruments such as XRD, FE-SEM, Nano Mechanical system, Multi target sputtering system, WDXRF, UV-visible, TGA, Rheometer, Particle size analyzer and Axis laser Texturing.

The inaugural session was followed by the technical session where Prof. Y. K. Mishra delivered a talk on "Tetrapods based Smart Materials for Advanced Technologies". Prof. Mishra has explained the development of zinc oxide tetrapod using flame transport synthesis and their application in building porous three-dimensional networks as suitable candidates as the sacrificial backbone for creating hollow tetrapodal nanostructures and 3D architectures.

The training session was conducted in CRFC where participants were divided in four group and provided hands on training on FE-SEM, XRD, Nano Mechanical system, Multi target sputtering system.