In UP, a young couple commits suicide

Hardoi (The Hawk): Sangeeta Singh, 19, and Rohit Kumar, 20, were found dead hanging from a warehouse ceiling in the Hardoi area of Uttar Pradesh's Behta Gokul police circle.

Since their families were against their relationship due to caste differences, the police believed it might be a case of a suicide pact.

To determine the exact cause of death, the two victims' bodies have been sent for post-mortem investigation.

Sangeeta and her companion Rohit's bodies were hanging in the village of Chandrapur Kherai when the girl's uncle, Vinod, went there to have his warehouse cleaned, according to Behta Gokul SHO Randha Singh. He told the authorities.

"We arrived at the scene and brought the bodies down. Sangeeta's wedding was scheduled for December 2, but according to family members, she wasn't ready and preferred to elope with Rohit, the SHO said.

They both attended the same government school and resided in the same village, according to the SHO.

According to the police, Sangeeta's father was a farmer and Rohit's father worked at a mill in the city. They were against them because Rohit was a member of a lower caste.

Sangeeta phoned Rohit to the warehouse on Tuesday to say goodbye and tell him she was getting married, according to phone records.

Later, her phone was found in her home's bedroom.

