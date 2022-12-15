In three years, more than 60L complaints have been made on CPGRAMS: Centre

New Delhi (The Hawk): In the past three years, the Centralized Public Grievance Redress and Monitoring System (CPGRAMS) has received over 60 lakh complaints.

Union Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh stated that these complaints were received from January 1, 2020 to November 30, 2022 in a written response to a question in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday.

He claimed that the government was sensitive to the prompt and efficient resolution of complaints, and that CPGRAMS gives citizens the option to record their feedback on the portal in order to assess the quality of resolutions. If a resolution is rated as subpar, the option to appeal to the subsequent higher authority is enabled.

The minister disclosed that the government has also established a feedback Call Center to obtain the public's feedback on issues that have been resolved. If the citizen is not happy with how their complaint was handled, they can also file an appeal through the call centre.

A total of 2,40,932 appeals have been lodged against 40,73,464 grievances that were resolved between January 2021 and November 2022.

In order to improve the Grievance Redressing Officers' (GROs) ability to handle complaints effectively, the federal government has implemented a number of initiatives. The Minister listed these measures as training grievance officers under the Sevottam, operationalizing a dashboard to monitor GRO performance, regular meetings with GROs and nodal officers for performance reviews, publishing monthly reports on CPGRAMS, and constructing a facility for root-cause analysis of grievances using next-generation technology.

(Inputs from Agencies)