In MP's Rewa, a bus collides with a truck, killing 15 people

Bhopal (The Hawk): In Madhya Pradesh's Rewa district, 15 people were killed and more than 35 were injured after their bus crashed with a stopped vehicle near Suhagi Pahari.

According to reports, the incident took place on Friday at approximately 11:30 p.m. “ Officials in Rewa claimed the bus was travelling from Hyderabad to Gorakhpur when it crashed into a parked trailer truck on NH 30 in the Sohagi ghati area.

Twelve people were killed instantly, and two more died their route from Teonthar to Rewa. He said that one more victim later died of their wounds at the Rewa hospital.

Sogahi police officers responded immediately upon hearing the news and immediately began a search-and-rescue effort. An eyewitness reported that the majority of the bus's passengers were construction workers returning home for the Diwali holiday.

The majority of casualties were sent to a hospital in Teonthar, but the SP said that those with more serious injuries had been flown to Rewa.

Officials say that Madhya Pradesh's chief minister, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, called with Uttar Pradesh's chief minister, Yogi Adityanath, to inform him of the incident. The badly injured are being treated at a government medical college in Rewa, Chouhan reported to the UP chief minister.

Chouhan promised him that the government of Madhya Pradesh will pay for the medical care of the injured. Those who had suffered less serious wounds received first care and were then transferred to another bus bound for Prayagraj. As a further note, he said that the victims' bodies were also being transported to Prayagraj.

The MP government has stated that they will pay the families of the victims Rs 1 Lakh (about $1,500) in compensation. Many people were released from the hospital. MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced that all injured people would receive free medical care and a cash payment of Rs 10,000.

On Saturday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed sorrow for the lives lost in a traffic accident in Rewa and said he spoke to his Madhya Pradesh counterpart Shivraj Singh Chouhan about the care of those injured in the disaster. Adityanath also promised Rs 2 lakh ($30,000) to the families of the Uttar Pradesh victims who perished in the attacks, and Rs 50,000 ($8,500) to the families of the state's critically injured.

It's tragic that so many lives were taken in a car crash in Rewa, Madhya Pradesh. May the departed rest peacefully at the feet of Lord Shri Ram, and may the injured make a swift recovery. Adityanath expressed his sadness for the loss of loved ones in a tweet written in Hindi.

In another post, he stated he had spoken with the chief minister of Madhya Pradesh, "Shri @ChouhanShivraj ji," about getting the injured and the bodies of the dead back to Uttar Pradesh.

He further said, "Instructions have been issued to provide Rs 2 lakh to the family of the deceased state residents and Rs 50,000 to those injured significantly."

In the meantime, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has promised Rs 2 lakhs (about $30,000) ex-gratia from the PMNRF to the surviving family members of each victim. Each victim would receive 50,000 Indian Rupees.

Both the injured and the bodies of the dead were taken to Teonthar Civil Hospital from Rewa's Sanjay Gandhi Medical College. Helpline numbers (7049122399) and (8319706674) were provided by the state police.

Working class people were using the bus to return home for the Diwali holiday.

