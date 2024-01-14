In Manipur, Rahul Gandhi Voices Concerns Over Prevailing Injustice in India

Rahul Gandhi launches Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Manipur, addressing widespread injustice. Criticizes PM Modi's absence in strife-torn state, pledges to restore harmony and peace. Highlights BJP's divisive politics in Manipur as a symbol of hatred. The 67-day yatra covers 6,713 km, aiming to connect with people ahead of the upcoming elections.

Thoubal (Manipur): In a bid to address what he perceives as a time of 'great injustice' in the country, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi announced the commencement of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra during his visit to Manipur on Sunday. Launching the yatra from Thoubal in Manipur, Gandhi emphasized the multifaceted nature of the injustice, encompassing social, political, and economic dimensions.



During the launch, Rahul Gandhi criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not visiting the state marred by ethnic strife, deeming it 'shameful' that the leader of the nation had not comforted the affected residents. Reflecting on his recent visit to Manipur, Gandhi expressed dismay over the collapse of governance infrastructure, division, and the spread of hatred since his June 29th visit.



The Congress leader asserted that Manipur had suffered significant losses due to the politics of the BJP, promising that his party would strive to reinstate the harmony and peace the state was once known for. Gandhi pledged, "We are here to listen to you, share your pain, and present a new vision of India that is one of harmony and equity. We understand your loss and grief and will bring back the harmony and peace for which Manipur was known."



Alleging that the situation in Manipur serves as a symbol of 'BJP and RSS' hatred, Rahul Gandhi asserted, "Manipur is a symbol of the BJP's politics; Manipur is a symbol of the BJP and the RSS's hatred. Manipur is a symbol of the BJP's viewpoint and ideology." He questioned whether for PM Modi, the BJP, and the RSS, Manipur is not considered a part of India.



The Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, the second large-scale outreach program initiated by Rahul Gandhi, was kickstarted from Manipur's Thoubal district. The 67-day yatra, covering 6,713 km and traversing 100 Lok Sabha constituencies, 337 assembly segments, and 110 districts, will conclude in Mumbai on March 20. Unlike the previous Bharat Jodo Yatra, this campaign, Bharat Jodo Yatra 2.0, will be a hybrid one, combining various modes of transportation to accommodate the upcoming general elections.



Explaining the shift to a hybrid mode, Rahul Gandhi said, "I wanted to do this (Bharat Jodo Nyay) Yatra by foot like we did last year. But considering the upcoming (Lok Sabha) elections, walking by foot would have taken more time. Therefore, the Congress party decided to do this yatra in hybrid mode."



The launch of the yatra was also marked by a candid moment as Rahul Gandhi interacted with children, emphasizing the importance of the outreach program in connecting with the people.

