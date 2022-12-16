In Jorhat, Assam CM launches development projects worth Rs 853 billion

Guwahati (The Hawk): According to officials, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma unveiled 17 development projects totaling Rs 853.15 million in Assam's Jorhat district.

The projects include the Komarbondha-Jorhat Road, the Lachit Maidam and Cultural Project, an integrated DC office in Jorhat, a flyover at Komarbondha over the railway line, etc.

Ajanta Neog, the minister of finance, Pijush Hazarika, the minister of I&PR, the minister of water resources, UG Brahma, and others were present.

"I'm excited to launch so many development initiatives here. I'm hoping that when these improvements are finished, the district's development will pick up steam "Speaking on the occasion, he remarked.

With the laying of foundation stones for new projects and the inauguration of ones that have already been finished, the Assam government is celebrating a "fortnight of development" in 11 districts throughout the state with an investment of Rs 15,000 crore.

The "development fortnight," which the state cabinet approved last month, would be broken up into two halves.

The plan to jump-start infrastructure projects will commence its second phase in January.

Sarma reiterated his government's commitment to Assam's development and claimed that in order for it to happen, the state needed to be free of the "dharna" and "bandh" cultures.

Additionally, he recognised the importance of people in helping to usher in a new era of growth. He also requested support for development from all groups of Assamese citizens.

The Chief Minister added that Assam will undoubtedly rank among the top five states in the nation for performance if current pace of development efforts lasts for ten years.

