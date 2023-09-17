In handwritten notes, 10 women parliamentarians share memories of old Parliament building

New Delhi: As they got ready to say goodbye to the old Parliament building in preparation for moving into the new complex for the following session, ten female MPs displayed a nostalgic exhibition by sharing their memories, messages and experiences of the building in handwritten notes. This was done as they were getting ready to say farewell to the edifice.

The Members of Parliament (MPs) representing the various political parties in India paid sincere respect to the structure that has been at the centre of India's journey towards democracy.

Harsimrat Kaur Badal, a member of Parliament for the Shiromani Akali Dal, wrote a note in which she recalled her travels around the sacred chambers of the previous location of Parliament.—Inputs from Agencies