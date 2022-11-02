In Gujarat, a woman was killed in an attempt to save her son

Rajkot (The Hawk): In Jetpur town in Gujarat's Rajkot, a woman was slain while attempting to protect her son from his paramour's spouse.

According to the complainant Vidhan Solanki, he had an affair with the wife of a Manu Patolia, and their families had feuded in the past.

Following a deal made between the two families, Vidhan ended his contact with Manu's wife and gave money to the latter's family.

Tuesday night, Manu showed up at Vidhan's residence and began pleading for a settlement that would have included an additional Rs 2 lakh, but the complainant's mother Rekhaben refused.

Manu was furious and chased Vidhan to beat him; when Rekhaben tried to stop him, he stabbed her and went off.

Rekhaben was brought dead by the doctor at the government hospital after Vidhan hurried her there.

(Inputs from Agencies)