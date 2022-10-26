    Menu
    In Ghaziabad, two groups clashed after a disagreement over bursting crackers

    October26/ 2022

    Ghaziabad (The Hawk): In Ghaziabad, a disagreement between two groups over bursting crackers turned ugly after a person, allegedly under the influence of alcohol, misbehaved with women and others at a residential society.

    A video of a fight between the two groups has also surfaced, allegedly from the Nandgram area of Ghaziabad's Rajnagar Extension.

    On Diwali night, a man named Gaurav Tyagi is accused of misbehaving with women and other people while under the influence of alcohol, resulting in a physical clash between the two groups.

    The video of the incident went viral, prompting the police to file a FIR and begin an investigation.

