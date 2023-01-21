    Menu
    India

    In early February, IAF will conduct mega air exercise in the Northeast

    author-img
    The Hawk
    January21/ 2023

    New Delhi: The Indian Air Force will conduct a mega exercise covering the Northeastern region early next month to assess combat readiness, as tensions with China rise along the Line of Actual Control in Arunachal Pradesh.

    People who are familiar with the situation said on Saturday that the "Poorvi Aakash" exercise will likely involve the IAF's frontline fighter jets, including the Rafale and the Su-30MKI aircraft, as well as other assets that are already in the region.

    The Eastern Air Command, which is based in Shillong, will carry out the exercise.—Inputs from Agencies

    Categories :IndiaTags :Indian Air Force mega exercise Poorvi Aakash Eastern Air Command
    Related Post
    Most Commented

      Copyright © thehawk.in