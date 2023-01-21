In early February, IAF will conduct mega air exercise in the Northeast

New Delhi: The Indian Air Force will conduct a mega exercise covering the Northeastern region early next month to assess combat readiness, as tensions with China rise along the Line of Actual Control in Arunachal Pradesh.

People who are familiar with the situation said on Saturday that the "Poorvi Aakash" exercise will likely involve the IAF's frontline fighter jets, including the Rafale and the Su-30MKI aircraft, as well as other assets that are already in the region.

The Eastern Air Command, which is based in Shillong, will carry out the exercise.—Inputs from Agencies