In Delhi, a teen was raped by her maternal granduncle

New Delhi (The Hawk): According to police, a 19-year-old woman was allegedly sexually assaulted in Outer North Delhi's Bhalswa Dairy by her maternal granduncle.

In this situation, a rape case has been filed, according to a top police official.

"The youngster claims that Mohammed Amrish, her maternal granduncle, raped her on Tuesday. The defendant had a companion with him. We brought the young woman to a neighbouring public hospital, where she was required to do a medical examination. We filed a rape case after receiving her medical report "the police reported

The defendant is a former employee of the Tihar Jail who was subject to action due to an alleged fraud case, said a police source. When questioned, the police responded that they will confirm it with the Tihar authorities.

The accused attempted to sexually abuse the girl around a year ago, the girl said media representatives, but no charges were filed and the incident was kept quiet.

"Amrish arrived with one of his assistants. I was violated after he shoved me into the space. If I revealed it to others and left the area, he threatened me with grave consequences. When my mother got home at 4 p.m., I told her about the incident, and she made the decision to call the police "the victim reported.

According to the police, an investigation is being conducted.

