Dehradun (The Hawk): In a recently held UPWWA Diwali Mela at Police Line Dehradun startups by wives of police personnel were appreciated by state Governor.

President UPWWA Mrs. Abha Pal said, "Three start ups by wives of police personnel were lauded by the governor of Uttarakhand Lt General. Gurmit Singh. Jyoti Gusain runs a beauty parlour and is training many young girls of police line in personal grooming under UPWWA. Sunita Devi sells home made pickles and Sunita Bhigana is running chow mein stall, selling mouth watering dishes. "

These start up ventures under UPWWA have kindled a spark in our police line and is a big success, said commandant 40 PAC Dadan Pal. "Every one wishes to start their own venture and earn some money and good will," He said.