    India

    In 9 years of Modi govt, debt per Indian climbed 2.53 times: Cong

    The Hawk
    January22/ 2023

    New Delhi: The Congress alleged on Sunday that under the Narendra Modi government,  debt, unemployment, and inequality have all worsened, and that individual debt has increased by a factor of 2.53 in just the previous nine years.

    Since 2014, the average debt per Indian has increased from Rs 43,124 to Rs 1,09,373, according to Congress spokesperson Gourav Vallabh, who blames the meteoric rise on "Modinomics."

    Rahul Gandhi, a former leader of the Indian National Congress, claimed that those he called Prime Minister Modi's "friends" were "picking pockets" while the media kept the public's focus elsewhere.—Inputs from Agencies

