Imran Mirza: Sania took ‘khula’ from Shoaib

Sania Mirza Exercises 'Khula' Right as Shoaib Malik Announces Second Marriage with Sana Javed. Imran Mirza Confirms Muslim Divorce, Speculations on Relationship Woes Since 2022. Social Media Buzz and Rare Appearances Fuel Rumors. Shoaib Malik's Five-Year-Old Son Resides with Sania.

New Delhi: In response, to the disclosure made by Shoaib Malik, the former cricket captain of Pakistan regarding his marriage with popular Pakistani actor Sana Javed it has been confirmed by Imran Mirza, Sania Mirzas father that Sania has chosen to exercise her right as a Muslim woman and unilaterally end her marriage.



Shoaib Malik initially got married to Sania Mirza in April 2010. He recently shared a photo on media with his wife captioning it with the words "And We created you in pairs." Sania Mirza is currently taking care of their five year son Izaan from Shoaibs marriage.



Also Read: https://www.thehawk.in/posts/shoaib-malik-ties-the-knot-with-pakistani-actor-sana-javed-amidst-speculations-of-sania-mirza-divorce



Speculations about problems in Shoaib and Sanias relationship have been circulating since 2022 as they haven't been seen together frequently in years. The fact that Malik unfollowed Sania Mirza on Instagram fueled these rumors.



Shoaib Maliks latest chapter involves his union with renowned actor Sana Javed who was previously married to singer Umair Jaiswal in 2020. However two months ago there were reports, about Sana Javed and Umair Jaiswal getting divorced.