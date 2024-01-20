Shoaib Malik Ties the Knot with Pakistani Actor Sana Javed Amidst Speculations of Sania Mirza Divorce

Former cricket captain Shoaib Malik announces his marriage to actor Sana Javed, fueling speculations about his alleged divorce with tennis ace Sania Mirza. Netizens are abuzz with curiosity as Malik's social media post hints at a new chapter. Meanwhile, Mirza's cryptic Instagram story adds to the intrigue, emphasizing life's complexities and choices.

Islamabad: Former Pakistan cricket captain Shoaib Malik has tied the knot with Pakistani actor Sana Javed, as revealed in a social media post by the cricketer himself. This development follows persistent rumors surrounding Malik's alleged divorce from Indian tennis sensation Sania Mirza.



Accompanying the announcement on social media, Malik shared a picture with Sana Javed along with the caption: "And we created you in pairs," leaving netizens in awe. Shoaib Malik was previously married to Sania Mirza in 2010, and the couple shares a son named Izhaan, born in 2018.



https://twitter.com/realshoaibmalik/status/1748588432366936242?



Reports circulated on Wednesday suggesting that Sania Mirza may have hinted at marital discord through an Instagram story. The story, as reported by Hindustan Times, conveyed a message about the challenges of life and choices, stating, "Divorce is hard. Choose your hard. Obesity is hard. Being fit is hard. Choose your hard. Being in debt is hard. Being financially disciplined is hard. Choose your hard. Communication is hard. Not communicating is hard. Choose your hard. Life will never be easy. It will always be hard. But we can choose our hard. Pick wisely."



Sania Mirza bid farewell to professional tennis in February 2023 in Dubai, concluding a remarkable career that saw her secure six Grand Slam titles. Additionally, she took on the role of mentor for the Women's Premier League (WPL) side Royal Challengers Bangalore.