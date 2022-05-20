Illegal arms factory busted in UP's Ballia, 3 held

Ballia: An illegal arms factory in the district was busted and three people were arrested, police said on Friday. Pistols, cartridges, semi-finished firearms and a huge quantity of ammunition and material used for making them were seized from the spot, Superintendent of Police R K Nayyar said.

On receiving a tip-off, police busted the illegal arms factory operating in the area under Sikandarpur police station on Thursday, Nayyar said. Those arrested have been identified as Pintu Paswan, Golu Verma and Sachin Rajbhar, he said.—PTI