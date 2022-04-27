IIT Roorkee Celebrates World IP Day

Roorkee (The Hawk): DPIIT IPR Chair at IIT Roorkee and CIPAM, Govt of India celebrated World IP day by organizing different events. World IP day is celebrated on 26th April 2022 every year. World Intellectual property Organization (WIPO) gave theme of this year’s World IP day as IP and Youth: Innovating for better future. Considering the importance of youth in the process of innovation and protecting these innovations using various IP tools, it is important to have proper awareness of IP regime. DPIIT-IPR Chair at IIT Roorkee launched an essay competition for school students on this day. Not only students but teachers can also participate in this competition. Cash prizes will also be given to winners in both the groups. Prof Rajat Agrawal, Associate Dean of Innovation and Incubation at IIT Roorkee and IPR Chair Coordinator also informed that selected essays will be published in IP magazine of IIT Roorkee.

A Geographical Indicator workshop was also organized by IIT Roorkee at Kalsi, Chakrata area of Uttarakhand. Uttarakhand has tremendous potential for GI registration which will benefit entire area. Local farmers and artisans participated in the workshop to understand the process and benefits of GI registration. Experts also informed some popular cases of GI from India including Darjeeling Tea.