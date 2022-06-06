IIT Roorkee and Himalayan Environmental Studies and Conservation Organization to jointly facilitate Collaborative Training, Education and Research

Roorkee / Dehradun (The Hawk): Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee (IITRoorkee) and Himalayan Environmental Studies and Conservation Organization (HESCO) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for cooperation in Training, Education, Research, and Deployment by creating a collaborative arrangement, whereby the institutions may participate in collaborative teaching, training, research and other agreed activities to develop the relationship between the two institutes.

The agreement outlines joint submission of research and development projects under the call of a proposal from different government & non-government funding organizations for promoting rural infrastructures and livelihoods enhancement of rural communities, training, and workshops on Himalayan sustainable development. Both the institutes agreed upon conducting joint training programme on various natural issues viz., recently developed techniques in water resources management and Agriculture Development, Food Security, Agriculture Security, Livelihood Security, Drinking Water Security, Energy Security, Natural Hazards, Climate, among others. The agreement also facilitates the exchange of staff and students for joint research.

HESCO derives inspiration from the villages and devises solutions for their problems. It helps them focus on their economic and development needs and encourages them to tap local resources that open up new avenues to self-reliance. For the last 35 years, Dr. Anil Joshi and his team members of HESCO have been applying knowledge of the environmental sciences and simple technologies to bring consistent development to the rural villages of the Himalayas.

Dr. Anil Joshi, Founder of HESCO, said,""HESCO is desirous and positive towards having association with IIT Roorkee. The knowledge generated by IIT Roorkee will be communicated by HESCO to empower community organization for socio-economic independence. It will be an exemplary association that will help develop participatory research on various community need technology like agriculture, water and sanitation, and energy for Himalayan rural communities.”

Prof. Ajit K Chaturvedi, Director, IIT Roorkee,highlighted, "The proposed collaboration between IIT Roorkee and HESCO will promote better management of water resources and targeted development of agriculture for the sustainable progress of rural communities in the Himalayan region."



