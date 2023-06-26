IIT-K Develops Planar Trefoil Knot Antennas

Kanpur: The Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur (IIT-K) has announced the development of ‘Planar Trefoil Knot Antennas’, which can be a breakthrough for the communication industry.

It has been developed with the collaborative efforts of Saurabh Shukla (Ph.D. Student) and Prof. Ayyangar Ranganath Harish from the Department of Electrical Engineering at IIT Kanpur.

The novel invention has been granted Indian Patent No. 431872 for having unique applications in the communication industry, according to an official IIT-K release.

The ‘Planar Trefoil Knot Antennas’ marks an important advancement in the communication industry by offering unique applications.

This innovative structure can produce both omnidirectional (which radiates and receives energy 360 degree in the horizontal plane around the antenna) as well as directional patterns (which radiates and receives wave power in a specific direction), providing exceptional versatility for various end-users.

The market segments that stand to benefit from this technology include telecommunication, healthcare, consumer electronics, aerospace, defence, and more.

The increasing utilization of wireless systems, wireless communications, and the rising adoption of antenna in consumer electronics such as smartphones, laptops, wearables, tablets and other devices are expected to drive the antenna market over the coming years.

The ‘Planar Trefoil Knot Antennas’ technology presents an antenna that finds unique applications in WIFI, WLAN, RFID, indoor communication systems, radar systems, and more.

Compared to existing bulky 3D knot antennas available in the market, this invention offers a compact and cost-effective solution that can be easily integrated into PCBs, occupying less space.

Moreover, a significant rise in the need for smart antennas as a result of technological advancements in this segment is expected to provide a boost to the market.

IIT Kanpur’s invention can be a great addition to this growing segment. Prof. Abhay Karandikar, Director of IIT Kanpur, said: “This is a significant development in technology and has far reaching implications for India’s communication and other industries. The technology showcases the ingenuity and expertise of our researchers at IIT Kanpur.

“Its capability to produce both omnidirectional and directional patterns gives it an edge over the market alternatives. We believe that this invention will revolutionize the way antennas are used in a wide range of applications, contributing to the advancement of wireless systems and meeting the growing demand for smart antennas.” —IANS

