IIT Jodhpur Offers MedTech Programs In Collaboration With AIIMS Jodhpur

A Unique Platform Integrating Technology And Medicine

Jodhpur (The Hawk): In a unique collaboration, the Indian Institute of Technology Jodhpur and the All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) Jodhpur have announced Master’s, Master’s-PhD and PhD programs in medical technologies. The collaboration allows students to work under the joint guidance of faculty from these premier institutes in the emerging areas of healthcare technologies. The last date to apply for the course is 15th June 2022. The candidates must also note that the course work will commence in July 2022.

This is the first program in India that provides an opportunity to medical professionals and engineers to learn and share knowledge under a trans-disciplinary academic umbrella and is designed to cater to the emerging needs of innovation in healthcare technologies. The aim is to provide a common platform for doctors and engineers, fostering knowledge sharing and innovation, leading to the development of indigenous healthcare devices and systems through incubation and entrepreneurship. Interested candidates can get more details at https://iitj.ac.in/shc/index.php?id=programs.

There is a need for professionals from multi-disciplinary backgrounds with training in entrepreneurship and business to meet the challenges of future transformations of healthcare technologies. This cannot be done by medical practitioners, engineers, or management professionals alone. The programs offered by IIT Jodhpur and AIIMS Jodhpur aim to nurture a workforce with multi-dimensional capabilities of creative thinking, deep knowledge, and a strong sense of business.

Students will have the flexibility to pursue academic and research interests as the program offers unique combinations that foster:

Core subjects

Flexible electives and innovation

Entrepreneurship oriented research project

Prof. Santanu Chaudhury, Director, IIT Jodhpur, said, “Our country has the best doctors, best engineers and the will to improve patient management. With a focussed and combined effort, I am sure, we can fire up the innovations in the medical technology ecosystem.” Dr. Sushmita Jha, Coordinator Medical Technology program, IIT Jodhpur, said, “Medicine and technology are exploding with new knowledge. It is time that they are combined with patient needs and business sense, to make accessible medical technology a reality.”

Dr. Nirmal Raut, Medical Oncologist, said, “The manner in which genomics and AI have transformed precision oncology, I can foresee lots of new medical technology applications that will transform patient care.”

Shradha Suman, Student: Masters in Medical Technologies, IIT Jodhpur & AIIMS Jodhpur, said, “The Medtech program jointly offered by IIT Jodhpur and AIIMS Jodhpur is a great opportunity for individuals enthusiastic about healthcare innovation. This ecosystem motivated me to identify an unmet need during the clinical immersion and develop an indigenous technology solution. It offers support to build our ideas into healthcare startups.”

To pursue the course, the applicant must qualify for the written test and interview conducted jointly by IIT Jodhpur and AIIMS Jodhpur. The program will provide opportunities to assimilate cutting-edge knowledge in medical and technological science to address current, emerging, and future challenges in the healthcare sector in the global scenario. It offers equal seats to medical and engineering graduates and coursework offered jointly by IITJ and AIIMS Jodhpur. The course work is followed by a project enabling the creation of a futuristic device and protocol.



