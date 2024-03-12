    Menu
    IAF jet Tejas crashes near Jaisalmer, pilot ejects safely

    March12/ 2024
    Pilot ejects safely as investigations are set to commence.

    New Delhi: A Tejas light combat aircraft (LCA) of the Indian Air Force crashed near Jaisalmer in Rajasthan on Tuesday during an operational training sortie, the IAF said.

    The pilot ejected safely, it said.

    A Court of Inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident.

    "A Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas of the Indian Air Force crashed near Jaisalmer today during an operational training sortie. The pilot ejected safely," the IAF said in a brief statement.

    —PTI

