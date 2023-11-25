IAF Considering Taking Over Three Airstrips In Uttarakhand For Strategic Use: CDS Gen Anil Chauhan

New Delhi: The Indian Air Force is in the process of taking over three air landing strips in Uttarakhand, which will not only be strategically useful for the defence forces but also help in improving the connectivity of the state, Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan has said.

The three airstrips mentioned by the CDS include Pithoragarh in the Kumaon Hills and Dharasu and Gauchar in the Garhwal Hills.

Addressing the event 'Raibaar-5', the CDS said, "Pithoragarh, Dharasu, and Gauchar are landing grounds in Uttarakhand. These landing strips are made on the land of the state government. The state government wanted the Armed Forces to take over these airstrips which will not only be of strategic use but also help in improving air connectivity for the local people there."

"We have accepted this proposal, and the Indian Air Force is in the process of taking over these three landing grounds. We will expand these strips for strategic use and to help locals," he said. Listing other measures that the armed forces have taken to help people in forward areas in border states like Uttarakhand, Gen Chauhan said the forces used to buy local produce like milk and fresh food from cooperative societies in states like Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh and the union territory of Ladakh. "This was not applicable to the states of Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh till now, but it has been made applicable in these two states also. Now the Army will buy local produce from the cooperatives in these two states and help them," he said.

The CDS said that the forces have also expanded the scope of Operation Sadbhavna to the border states of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand from last year, and this will help them benefit from these schemes. —ANI