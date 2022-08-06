IAF chief V.R. Choudhary flies indigenous aircraft in Bangalore

New Delhi: Indian Air Chief Marshal V.R. Chaudhari on Saturday flew three indigenous aircraft- Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas, Light Combat Helicopter (LCH) and Hindustan Turbo Trainer-40 (HTT-40)- which are being inducted into IAF as part of its drive towards Atmanirbhar Bharat.

The IAF chief was demonstrated the capabilities of the LCH and HTT-40 as well as updates on the Tejas. He also interacted with the designers and test crew to understand the current status and future plans.

He later delivered the Air Chief Marshal LM Katre Memorial Lecture which was attended by serving & retired officers of IAF, HAL and other stakeholders from the aerospace industry. The IAF chief also spoke on ‘Capability and Force Development Plans of IAF’ towards making it a future ready combat force.

—IANS