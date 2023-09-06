I.N.D.I.A. bloc making BJP nervous, 'India-Bharat' issue being raised to mislead people: Kharge

Bhilwada: On Wednesday, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said that the BJP is trying to mislead people by bringing up the "India-Bharat" issue because it is afraid of the alliance of like-minded opposition parties dubbed I.N.D.I.A..

He said that the Congress's Bharat Jodo Yatra has already reached all the way from Kanyakumari to Kashmir with its "Bharat Jodo" theme.

"They are getting nervous over I.N.D.I.A. (alliance)," he remarked during a public gathering in Bhilwara, a city in Rajasthan that would soon be voting.

We already say "Bharat Jodo;" you're trying to introduce something different. Through Bharat Jodo Yatra, we want to educate people about the benefits of Bharat Jodo. He remarked, "Every time we bring something up, they try to discredit it or mislead people."

Later in this year, Rajasthan will hold its assembly elections.—Inputs from Agencies