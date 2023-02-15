I-T survey on BBC India continues for second day

New Delhi: Officials confirmed on Wednesday that the Income Tax department's survey operation against the BBC India had resumed for a second day, with investigators reportedly making copies of the BBC India's electronic and paper-based financial data.

As part of an inquiry into allegations of tax fraud by the British Broadcasting Corporation in India, the tax department initiated the action on Tuesday at the BBC's offices in Delhi and Mumbai, as well as at least two connected sites.

According to PTI's sources, investigators arrived at the BBC at around 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday and are still there.—Inputs from Agencies