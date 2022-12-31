Hyderabad traffic restrictions due to New Year's celebrations

Hyderabad (The Hawk): The Cyberabad police have announced certain traffic restrictions in view of New Year's Eve festivities on Saturday, December 31.

From 10 p.m. to 5 p.m., the Nehru Outer Ring Road (ORR) will be closed to all light motor vehicles save from those headed for the RGI Airport in Shamshabad.

From 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., the PVNR Expressway will be blocked to all traffic aside from those headed for the airport.

From 11 p.m. until 5 a.m., the following flyovers will be completely closed to all vehicular and pedestrian traffic:

Flyovers at Shilpa Layout, Gachibowli, Bio-Diversity Flyovers I and II, Shaikpet Flyover, Mindspace, Road No. 45 Flyover, and Durgam Cheruvu Cable Bridge Flyovers in Balanagar include Babu Jagjivan Ram, the Forum Mall-JNTU Flyover, the Cyber Tower Flyover, and Khaithlapur Flyover.

The traffic police has ordered all taxi, cab, and auto rickshaw drivers and operators to wear correct attire and carry the necessary identification.

It warned them against doing so since doing so would violate Section 178 of the Motor Vehicles Act of 1988. On such a refusal to operate, a fine of Rs. 500 shall be imposed in the form of an electronic challan.

With information about the vehicle, time, and location, the public can give us such complaints via WhatsApp at 9490617346.

They are not allowed to act inappropriately among the general public or demand exorbitant prices, it is stated.

The Cyberabad police also issued a warning to bars, pubs, and clubs about allowing their patrons or associates to drive while intoxicated after consuming alcohol on their property. They said such cases would be handled strictly in accordance with the law, and the management in question would face legal action for aiding and abetting the crime.

The management was required by the police to inform its clients and staff of the dangers of driving while intoxicated and to organise alternate forms of transportation.

In-depth checks for drunk driving will be made by the traffic police throughout Cyberabad, and cases will be registered. The Road Transport Authority will get the driver's licences of those who are arrested for drunk driving and suspend them.

Inappropriate cases against reckless driving, excessive speeding, excessive honking, unsafe driving, triple/multiple riding, etc. shall be filed by the traffic police.

(Inputs from Agencies)