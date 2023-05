Panaji: The Goa police on Tuesday arrested a resident of Hyderabad for allegedly possessing 740 grams of hashish oil valued at Rs 7,40,000 in the international market.

The accused person has been identified as Prudhvi Penmathsa, 25, the police said.The raid was conducted under the supervision of Superintendent of Police (ANC) Shobhit Saksen.

According to the police, the accused was nabbed during a raid in North Goa's Porvorim. —IANS