    HUL Q1 profit rises 6.9 pc to Rs 2,556 crore

    Nidhi Khurana
    July20/ 2023
    Last Updated:

    New Delhi: On Thursday, Hindustan Unilever Ltd. reported a 6.9% increase in consolidated profit after tax to Rs 2,556 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, 2023. This growth was driven by the company's ability to capitalise on a modest rebound in the FMCG industry despite operating in a difficult environment.

    In the same period last year, Hindustan Unilever Ltd reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 2,391 crore, according to a regulatory filing.

    First-quarter consolidated total income was Rs 15,679 crore, up from Rs 14,757 crore in the same period last fiscal year.—Inputs from Agencies

