    Hrithik Roshan's girlfriend Saba Azad poses with his ex-wife Sussanne Khan

    March31/ 2024
    Celebrate with Saba Azad and Sussanne Khan at Hrehaan Roshan's 18th in Goa. Dive into the world of celebrity friendships, co-parenting, and stylish gatherings that define Bollywood's off-camera camaraderie.

    Mumbai: Saba Azad and Sussanne Khan were recently photographed together at Hrehaan Roshan's 18th birthday bash in Goa, striking a lovely pose for the camera.

    Sussanne took to her Instagram on Saturday to share a stunning snapshot of herself and Saba.

    In the picture, Sussanne can be seen wearing a black crop top and skirt while Saba is seen wearing a stylish outfit with a black top and floral skirt. Alongside the image, Sussanne wrote a caption that read, "@sabazad thank you darling sabooo for all the lovvve n sunshine."

    Saba reposted Sussanne's story and added her own note of appreciation, with a caption, "Thanks my sooz for the best time ever."

    Sussanne, daughter of actor Sanjay Khan, married Hrithik Roshan in December 2000. The couple has two sons - Hrehaan (born in 2006) and Hridhaan (born in 2008). Hrithik and Sussanne divorced in 2014. Things have been cordial between them since their separation and they continue to co-parent their sons.

    Sussanne is currently dating Arslan Goni and the duo frequently shares their pictures and videos on social media, while Hrithik is apparently in a relationship with actor Saba Azad.

    —ANI

