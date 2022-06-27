How Guddu Jamali Is The Real 'Winner' In UP LS Bypolls

Lucknow: The verdict in the bypolls to the two Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh -- Azamgarh and Rampur -- is no doubt out, but the results actually throw a surprise in the performance of BSP's Guddu Jamali, who could be termed as a striking 'winner or killer'.

Shah Alam a.k.a. Guddu Jamali, the BSP candidate in Azamgarh, walked away with 2.66 lakh votes, ensuring the defeat of SP candidate Dharmendra Yadav who got 3.04 lakh votes.

The BJP emerged the winner with Dinesh Lal Yadav Nirahua getting 3.12 lakh votes.

Clearly, Jamali's vote share ensured SP's defeat and also proved that he is the biggest vote puller when it comes to the Muslim votes in Azamgarh.

The Jamali factor is now being cited as an example of SP president Akhilesh Yadav's political short-sightedness and lack of vision.

If sources are to be believed, Jamali was 'insulted' by Akhilesh earlier this year during the Assembly elections.

After quitting the BSP in November last year, Guddu Jamali had met Akhilesh Yadav who reportedly promised that he would be given a ticket for Azamgarh in the Assembly polls.

A Samajwadi Party leader said on Monday, "Thereafter, Guddu Jamali tried several times to meet Akhilesh Yadav, but was not given an appointment. An upset Jamali joined AIMIM in a huff and contested the Assembly polls on AIMIM ticket. He got over 36,000 votes from the Mubarak Assembly constituency."

BSP president Mayawati made the rare gesture of calling back Guddu Jamali and offered him the ticket form Azamgarh for the by-elections. Mayawati's intention was clearly to defeat the SP and regain lost ground among Muslims, which she has done and Jamali worked overtime to avenge the humiliation that he had faced because of Akhilesh. Guddu Jamali, despite ranking at the third position, can be termed as a 'winner' of these by-elections. He is now being seen as one of the most popular Muslim leaders in the state. If sources are to be believed, other opposition parties are already trying to keep an eye on Guddu Jamali and win him over to their side for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

"Any party that manages to get Jamali to its side, can be assured of one seat in the next general election. His popularity is at an all-time high," said a political analyst.

Guddu Jamali has obtained an MBA degree from New Port University of California and happens to be one of the richest candidates in the state. According to the details given in the affidavit submitted for nomination, Shah Alam has movable and immovable assets worth Rs 162 crore. While his wife Shaheen's movable and immovable assets worth Rs 31 crore. —IANS