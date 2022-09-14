    Menu
    Hooch Deaths: High Court Orders Transfer Of Haridwar District Excise Officer

    The Hawk
    September14/ 2022

    Nainital High Court

    Nainital: The Uttarakhand High Court has asked the state government to transfer the District Excise Officer of Haridwar, where nine people had died recently after consuming illicit liquor.

    A division bench comprising Chief Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice R C Khulbe asked the government to ensure the order is complied with within 10 days. Nine people had died after consuming illicit liquor in Shivgarh and Phoolgarh villages of Haridwar district recently, while several others were hospitalised. —PTI

