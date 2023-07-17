    Menu
    Home ministry sets up helpdesk for NGOs registered under FCRA

    Nidhi Khurana
    July17/ 2023
    Last Updated:

    New Delhi: In response to questions from non-governmental organisations (NGOs) on compliance with the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA), the Union Ministry of Home Affairs has established a helpline.

    According to a notification posted on the home ministry's website, as of Monday evening, 121 tickets (relating to the difficulties and queries) had been resolved on the online helpdesk.

    Officials have stated that the helpdesk will assist in resolving concerns that NGOs and other associations have with the Fair Credit Reporting Act (FCRA).—Inputs from Agencies

