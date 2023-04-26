Home at last: First batch of Indians evacuated from Sudan lands in Delhi

New Delhi: Indians who were evacuated from strife-torn Sudan arrived in Delhi on Wednesday, letting out a sigh of relief as they returned to their home country.

At least 534 Indian citizens have been taken out of Sudan, and the country is trying to get more of its people out of the war-torn African country before the end of a fragile ceasefire between the normal army and a paramilitary force.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar posted pictures of the people who had to leave their homes on Twitter after they arrived at Indira Gandhi International Airport.—Inputs from Agencies