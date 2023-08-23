HM Amit Shah speaks to Mizoram Governor, CM after 17 killed in bridge collapse

New Delhi: After 17 construction workers were killed in the collapse of a railway bridge in Mizoram on Wednesday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah called with Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati and Chief Minister Zoramthanga and offered them of all possible help.

Around 35-40 people were present at the site this morning, and it is still thought that others are stuck there, near Sairang, 21 km from Aizawl.

Saddened by the news of the fatal crash in Mizoram. I've had conversations with the Governor and the Chief Minister of Mizoram and promised them my full support. Rescue efforts are being coordinated by the NDRF and the local government. My deepest sympathies go out to the grieving families. Shah posted on X (previously Twitter) that he was praying for the injured.—Inputs from Agencies