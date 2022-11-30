Hindu group files complaint in K'taka on religious conversion

Ramnagar, Karnataka (The Hawk): On Wednesday, Hindu Jagarana Vedike and locals reported to the police what they claimed to be forced religious conversions at a farm residence in this state's district.

They sought the removal of crosses erected on public property as well as the eviction of the farm home situated inside the boundaries of the M.K. Doddi police station.

The lawsuit claims that missionaries have built an unauthorised prayer hall in the village of Kannamangala, close to Channapatna town.

More than 200 people are brought in from different regions of the state each day and forced to become Christians. The complaint claimed that DJ music and cutting-edge loudspeakers are being utilised to brainwash individuals.

Villagers went to the Hindu Jagaran Vedike with their complaints after the authorities did little to address them. The complaint demands that the illegal prayer hall be taken down and that use of the property be restricted to that permitted by the local government.

The cross and Jesus Christ monuments erected on government land have also been ordered to be taken down by the locals and the Hindu group.

They claimed that religious conversion ceremonies cause additional noise pollution. Additionally, the complaint calls for an end to outsiders converting to religion.

The locals claimed that when they questioned someone named Dennis George and his family, as well as Alwin and his accomplices, about the development, they received a threat to their lives.

In this regard, the peasants had also organised a demonstration. The police have opened an investigation after registering a case.

